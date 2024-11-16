Injury Updates: Boston College Football at No. 14 SMU
The Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) football team is looking to become bowl eligible on Saturday as the team travels to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 13 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC) in its last road game of the season.
Both teams, however, are currently dealing with injuries.
Below is the latest injury updates for the game.
(This story will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news).
SMU
DE Elijah Roberts | Out: Mustangs defensive end Elijah Roberts will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He is dealing with a hand injury but is expected to return on Nov. 23 when SMU takes on Virginia.
WR Jake Bailey | Out: Mustangs wide receiver Jake Bailey will also miss the game on Saturday, according to a report from On3Sports’ Billy Embody. Roderick Daniels Jr., will start in place of Bailey.
Boston College
LB Kam Arnold | Out: Eagles linebacker Kam Arnold is expected to miss Saturday’s game, according to a report from The Boston Globe’s Trevor Hass. Arnold has missed the last two games with an upper body injury.
RB Turbo Richard | Out: Eagles running back Turbo Richard will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury, according to Thamel.
LB Owen McGowan | Out: Eagles linebacker Owen McGowan will miss the rest of the season with an upper body injury he suffered against Syracuse on Nov. 9, according to Thamel.
CB Amari Jackson | Out: Eagles cornerback Amari Jackson is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Boston College’s 24-14 loss to Virginia on Oct. 5.
Other Players Out: LB Jaylen Blackwell, LB Bryce Steele, RB Alex Broome.