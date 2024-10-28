Is Boston College Football Projected to Make a Bowl Game?
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team has struggled throughout the month of October.
After getting off to an impressive 4-1 start to the season and recording wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as a loss to No. 25 Missouri, the team is on a three-game skid with losses against Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
So, how has the losing streak impacted Boston College’s bowl projections?
Currently, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both have the Eagles making a bowl game. Bonagura has Boston College playing Oklahoma in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., while Schlabach has the Eagles taking on South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.
What about the other media outlets?
247Sports and CBS Sports have both taken out Boston College from their latest bowl projections. Prior to the loss to Louisville, 247Sports had the Eagles playing Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl and CBS Sports had them facing off against Memphis in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. On the other hand, Action Network took Boston College out after its Week 8 loss to Virginia Tech.
Bleacher Report has the Eagles playing against Navy in the Military Bowl, however that prediction was entering last week’s slate of games and will be updated on Tuesday.
Boston College is on its second bye week of the season and will take the field again on Nov. 9 against Syracuse at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff time is TBD.
