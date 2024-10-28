Class of 2025 DL Sterling Sanders Flips Commitment to Boston College Football
The Boston College football program has flipped a commitment from class of 2025 defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, who was committed to Georgia Southern.
The senior made the announcement via a social media post on Monday morning after taking an official visit to Chestnut Hill over the weekend.
“I will like to say thank you to all the coaches and staff that have recruited me to play football at Georgia Southern University,” said Sanders via X. “Yall all have showed me nothing but love from day one and I will always be appreciative of everyone in the program. However, after strong consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from Georgia Southern University.”
Sanders is a product of Blythewood High School in Blythewood, S.C., and is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 rating, according to Rivals.
“With that being said after an amazing official visit this past weekend in Boston. I have decided to commit to Boston College University,” said Sanders. “I am blessed and very excited to play for Coach O’Brien, Coach Lewis, Coach Comissiong, and the rest of the wonderful Boston College staff. Extremely excited for my new home.”
Sanders is the 24th commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive linemen Josiah Victor and Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receivers Dawson Pough and Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Marcus Upton, Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, offensive linemen Denzil Williams Jr., and Robert Smith, and tight end Stevie Amar Jr.
With the addition of Sanders, Boston College ranks No. 49 overall and No. 12 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 192.48 points.