LB Isaiah Graham Mobley Signs as UDFA with Carolina Panthers

The Temple transfer is heading to the Panthers

Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley has reportedly signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night. 

Graham Mobley came to Boston College as a transfer in 2021 from Temple, where he was a multi year starter.He played in nine games for the Eagles the past season at middle linebacker, opposite Kam Arnold. During his time with BC, the King of Prussia, PA native was responsible for 52 tackles (34 solo), and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games due to injury, and was replaced by true freshman Bryce Steele in those games. Vinny DePalma also played a major role at linebacker throughout the season.

Mobley at the 2022 NFL Combine

Between his time with the Eagles and Owls, Mobley amassed 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Injuries during his final two seasons with the Owls forced him to miss games in both seasons. 

Graham Mobley is the fifth BC player to sign as an UDFA since the end of the draft. Center Alec Lindstrom (Dallas), Brandon Sebastian (Chargers), Tyler Vrabel (Falcons) and Ben Petrula (Browns) all have announced they have signed. Travis Levy and Trae Barry have yet to sign with a NFL club. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

