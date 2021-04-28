Locked on Boston College: Isaiah McDuffie Draft Profile

Our daily podcast looks at a young exciting Boston College linebacker that could be a late round steal for an NFL team

On today's show we continue our march to the 2021 NFL Draft as we look at another potential draft candidate. Isaiah McDuffie, a linebacker out of Buffalo, New York. Staff writer Mitchell Wolfe joins us to talk about the defender and what he could bring at the NFL level. We look at his strengths, weaknesses, and his ceiling and floor at the next level. Find out also why NFL team are starting to really get interested in this speedy linebacker.

Also, we look at the new COVID-19 restriction roll back and what that could mean for Boston College football come next season. With more and more people allowed to congregate, this could be a good sign that BC football will have a full stadium come the Colgate game.

All of this and the news on today's show!

