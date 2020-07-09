More Bad News For Those Hoping For College Football to Start on Time

The news isn't looking good for college sports, as around the country there were a series of events that could mean a delay or cancellation of the upcoming season. The time continues to tick as we get closer to the start of the season. Here is what happened across the country today:

* The Ivy League announced today that they are cancelling their fall sports season. This impacts football, and the beginning of the basketball and hockey seasons. While this may not be a domino for the other leagues, it is worth watching. The Patriot League which could be next, might be the next to cancel, and that could impact the BC/Holy Cross game in October.

* The Pac 12 might be the first Power 5 conference to pull the plug. Commissioner Larry Scott said "Unless we see a change in the trajectory of the spread of the virus and its impact pretty quickly, I think the situation's a lot more perilous than it was a few weeks ago."

* Ohio State and UNC both paused their voluntary workouts after a spike in positive results came back. Ohio State did not announce the number of positives, but UNC had 37 across a number of sports. They follow teams like Houston and Kansas who have already paused their workouts due to the rise in COVID19.

* The Northwestern and Wisconsin game scheduled to play at Wrigley Field has been moved to Evanston due to concerns over COVID19.

