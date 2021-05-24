Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Wide Receiver Jaelen Gill

The transfer came on big at the end of 2020, could 2021 be the breakout year?

The summer is coming and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, today we kick off the series with transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

The transfer from Ohio State started off his 2020 season slow for Boston College. Through the first four games he only totaled 78 yards, but as he learned Frank Cignetti's system his role and out put increased. He had a season high six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech, a big 48 yard reception against Clemson and 105 yards against Notre Dame. He also played a role on special teams, with a handful of punt and kickoff returns.

Gill finished 2020 with 29 catches for 435 yards and a touchdown.

Stellar



Gill becomes wide receiver number two alongside Zay Flowers, and the pair become a huge challenge for defenses. The Ohio State transfer has the speed to be a matchup challenge for defenses, and as defenses try to figure out Flowers, it leaves Gill open for big opportunities. He finishes the year second on the team in receiving and yards, and becomes a household name, finishes as an All- ACC team member and a key weapon for the Eagles.

Standard

The junior progresses and continues to improve. His numbers consistently are on the rise as he becomes more of a focal point of the offense. While he may not have as many explosives as he would under a "stellar" season, he is reliable and important in the offense.

Subpar

Other wide receivers rise up the depth chart and garner more attention from quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Gill is a valuable special teamer, but doesn't play a big role in the offense.

Quotables:

“[Jaelen Gill] is one of the guys that have really made the biggest steps so far this spring,” backup quarterback Dennis Grosel said during Thursday’s press conference. “He’s been really working hard. He’s getting comfortable with everything. That’s really what it ties in to. It’s just another year in the same system.”

Highlight:

