Boston College Could Be In Mix For Ohio State Transfer WR Jaelen Gill

Former Ohio State wide receiver/running back Jaelen Gill is set to announce his transfer tomorrow, and there is a good chance he could be heading to Boston College.

Once the #30 recruit in the entire country, Gill committed to Urban Meyer's staff in 2017. He redshirted his freshman year. During his time with the Buckeyes he switched from running back to wide receiver where he only had six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He never found his niche at Ohio State and was hardly used in the offense.

But he has all the raw talents to make him an explosive star. He is lightning quick, with incredible speed that would give him the opportunity to break out at the collegiate level.

There have been rumblings all over the place that he could be heading to Boston College. He has connections with much of the staff including head coach Jeff Hafley, special teams coordinator Matt Thurin and linebacker coach Sean Duggan all of whom were with him at Columbus. And Boston College is in the market for wide receiver help. Earlier this winter they were reportedly battling for Tarik Black of Michigan, who ended up transferring to Texas. Gill has all the tools to be an even better get for Hafley than Black, and has the potential to bring speed Boston College has rarely had before on their roster.

Jaelen Gill is only considered a redshirt sophomore, meaning he would have to sit out a year and would have two years of eligibility remaining in 2021/2022. BC Bulletin will be all over his decision tomorrow with analysis and discussion.

