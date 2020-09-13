Jeff Hafley "Excited" To Watch Former Players and Colleagues in NFL

It's a big day as the NFL kicks off their first Sunday of what looks to be a unique season. For many fans this is an exciting moment, as the uncertainty was heavy that there would be any sports this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for new Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, there is a special type of anticipation for this week's game that comes from relationships he has built with players and coaches in the league.

Throughout the league are coaches and players that have connections with the former NFL coach who had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. "I'm just excited." Hafley said. "I'm excited anytime there's a football game".

Looking at NFL rosters you can find dozens of players with Jeff Hafley connections, whether it is Richard Sherman (49ers), Duron Harmon (Detroit), Logan Ryan (New York Giants) or rookies from Ohio State like Chase Young (Washington) and Damon Arnette (Las Vegas). Top five draft pick Jeff Okudah of the Detroit Lions, who credited Jeff Hafley for his strong final season in Columbus, will miss the opening game due to an injury.

On top of the players, are the coaches who have connected with Hafley during his time in the NFL. Mike Pettine, the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers was Hafley's head coach with the Cleveland Browns will face off with the Vikings in their season opener. While former San Francisco defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, now the LV defensive backs coach will be coaching Arnette this weekend.

"I've kept in touch with all those guys, and a lot of coaches in the league." Hafley explained. "It's fun when you get to root for guys you coach and guys you coach with."

He won't get a ton of time to sit and enjoy the full slate of NFL games though, as Boston College continues to prepare for the opening game next Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils. But the fact that there is any pro football still gets the coach pumped, "I can't wait."

