SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Report: Jeff Okudah to Miss Bears Game with Hamstring Injury

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are entering their matchup against the Chicago Bears banged up. 

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, Detroit's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is not expected to suit up and play against the Bears, according to an early Sunday morning report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. 

Okudah was listed as questionable throughout the week, and now it appears Detroit's rookie cornerback will be a spectator on the sidelines when Detroit opens the season.

The ex-Buckeyes defensive back was likely going to be limited had he been healthy.  

He struggled in training camp, and 2019 fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye was expected to be Detroit's starting cornerback alongside veterans Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman. 

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai will also miss the season opener against the Bears with a foot injury. 

Detroit could also be facing their rival in the NFC North without their best offensive weapon. 

On Friday, wide receiver Kenny Golladay was listed as doubtful on the injury report, as he is also battling a hamstring injury.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift participated in practice Friday and is expected to make his debut for Detroit.

More from SI All Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
RALionsFan
RALionsFan

Unreal. Again with all the injuries. Detroit couldn’t even get their rookie ready

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions paid starter-level money for a backup in Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Daniel Kelly

by

FWSOFMI

Lions Will Regret Cutting Jason Huntley

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by cutting fifth-round draft pick Jason Huntley

Daniel Kelly

by

JCM31179

4 Key Players Lions Need to Defeat Chicago Bears

Read more on the four players for the Detroit Lions who need to have quality performances against the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Lions Are Banged Up Heading Into Season Opener

The latest LionsMaven podcast previews the Detroit Lions' season opener against the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Predictions: Bears-Lions

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski, and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Bears.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

4 Players Lions Should Have Drafted instead of Jason Huntley

Read more on four players the Detroit Lions should have drafted instead of running back Jason Huntley

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Kenny Wiggins and Jonathan Williams Promoted to Active Roster

Detroit Lions promote two members of the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

Q&A with Peter Schrager: The Detroit Lions are Making the Playoffs

Read more on how Peter Schrager of NFL Network believes the Detroit Lions can earn their way into the playoffs in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Coney

Adrian Peterson on Matthew Stafford: 'He's Blessed'

Read more on how new Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson feels about Matthew Stafford and the running backs on the roster

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 1 Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 1 of the NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan