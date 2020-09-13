Report: Jeff Okudah to Miss Bears Game with Hamstring Injury

The Detroit Lions are entering their matchup against the Chicago Bears banged up.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, Detroit's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is not expected to suit up and play against the Bears, according to an early Sunday morning report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Okudah was listed as questionable throughout the week, and now it appears Detroit's rookie cornerback will be a spectator on the sidelines when Detroit opens the season.

The ex-Buckeyes defensive back was likely going to be limited had he been healthy.

He struggled in training camp, and 2019 fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye was expected to be Detroit's starting cornerback alongside veterans Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman.

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai will also miss the season opener against the Bears with a foot injury.

Detroit could also be facing their rival in the NFC North without their best offensive weapon.

On Friday, wide receiver Kenny Golladay was listed as doubtful on the injury report, as he is also battling a hamstring injury.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift participated in practice Friday and is expected to make his debut for Detroit.

