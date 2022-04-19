WR Jeff Smith Re-signs With New York Jets

Former Boston College wide out will stick with the Jets for the upcoming season

Former Boston College wide receiver Jeff Smith has reportedly re-signed with the New York Jets. The signings were released on the daily NFL transaction wire, and reported by ProFootballTalk. Because the Jets tendered Smith, this was simply a formality.

Smith has found a role with the Jets since joining the squad as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over the past three seasons, the speedy wide out has 26 catches for 292 yards in 25 games. He also has played a valuable role on the Jets special teams unit.

Smith had 8 catches for 113 yards in 2021-22

The former Boston College wide out came to Chestnut Hill in college as a quarterback, and played underneath the center in the disastrous 2015 season. In 2016 he was moved to wide receiver, where he found much more success with 27 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017 he had 25 catches for 295 yards, and 2018 he had arguably his best year with six receiving touchdowns. Steve Addazio's offense utilized his speed in a variety of way, as Smith was also used extensively in the run game, on end around and misdirection plays.

