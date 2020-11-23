SI.com
BCBulletin
WR Justin Bellido Enters the Transfer Portal

A.J. Black

True freshman wide receiver Justin Bellido has entered the transfer portal according to sources. The 5'10 wide receiver was a three star recruit from Erasmus Hall in New York, and the first commitment landed by Jeff Hafley after taking over the Boston College program. He chose the Eagles in December after flipping from Minnesota.

Bellido was inactive every game this year due to unspecified reasons. It is also important to note that players that enter the transfer portal aren't necessarily gone from the team. They could return, Kobay White entered the transfer portal last season and decided to stay with the Eagles. 

This move could be for a number of reasons, but it looks like Boston College has a pretty solid wide receiver room going into 2021. Kobay White will be returning from a season ending knee injury, and breakout star Zay Flowers will only be a junior. The Eagles also have some depth as well with Jaelen Gill, CJ Lewis, Ethon Williams and Taji Johnson all returning next season. 

Losing Bellido might also help find a slot for three star wide receiver Jaden Williams out of Texas. The '21 recruit currently has his final three down to BC, Utah and Tulane. There is no updates on when he plans on making his decision. 

Bellido is the second player to enter the transfer portal this football season. Defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon also chose to explore other options earlier this season. 

