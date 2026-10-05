Kickoff Time For Boston College Football's Week 7 Game Against Pitt Announced
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The kickoff time for Boston College football’s Week 7 game against No. 25 Pitt has been announced.
The Eagles and Panthers will face off at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon ET on ESPN.
Boston College is currently sitting at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play. The Eagles opened the year with a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 5, then won two straight against Rutgers 28-21 on Sept. 11 and Maine 22-16 on Sept. 19.
Since then, BC has had a two-game skid with losses to Virginia Tech 21-14 on Sept. 26 and No. 24 SMU 25-16 on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles will enter their matchup with Pitt holding the same record as the team has a bye week this weekend.
As for the Panthers, they are a perfect 5-0 on the season which includes a 2-0 mark in ACC play.
Throughout the season, Pitt has earned wins over Miami Ohio 59-14 on Sept. 5, UCF 12-7 on Sept. 12, Syracuse 27-13 on Sept. 17, Bucknell 59-0 on Sept. 26, and Virginia Tech 35-33 on Friday night.
The Panthers have one more game between now and their matchup with the Eagles which is against UNC on Saturday afternoon at noon.
This will be the 36th matchup between the two teams. Pitt leads the all-time series 19-16 which includes the most recent game on Oct. 4, 2025, 48-7.
The kickoff time was one of multiple that the conference announced on Monday morning for Week 7.
The other games include Virginia at SMU at noon on The CW, Charleston Southern at Clemson at noon on ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Florida State at No. 4 Miami at 7 p.m. on ESPN, Louisville at Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network, and Wake Forest at California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.
Stanford’s home game against Elon, which is also on Oct. 17, was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on ACCNX.
ACC Football Week 7 Kickoff Times
Saturday, Oct. 17:
- Pitt at Boston College – Noon ET on ESPN2
- Virginia at SMU – Noon ET on The CW
- Charleston Southern at Clemson – Noon ET on ACC Network
- North Carolina at Duke – 3:30 p.m ET on ESPN2
- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Florida State at Miami – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Louisville at Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Elon at Stanford – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX – as previously announced
- Wake Forest at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 - network designation after the games of 10/10
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1