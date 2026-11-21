Syracuse at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-6, 2-4 ACC) football team plays its last home game of the season against the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak into the contest. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Duke 47-2, Florida State 31-24, and No. 6 Notre Dame 41-7.
On the other side, the Orange is coming off a 34-31 road win over the NC State Wolfpack last weekend.
Both teams will be playing for bowl eligibility. Syracuse will be looking to pick up its sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible while Boston College is hoping to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive. The Eagles will have to win their final two games of the year to gain a bowl bid.
Latest Injury News From Syracuse at Boston College
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Syracuse at Boston College Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Weather: Sunny, 60 degrees
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Syracuse: TBD
Series: Syracuse leads 33-25
Current streak: Boston College won three
Last Meeting: Nov. 29, 2025, in Syracuse- Boston College won 34-12
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM (Boston), WAER 88.3 FM (Syracuse)
SiriusXM: 258
Keys to the Game: Syracuse at Boston College
- Boston College Eagles On SI’s Luke Ballard breaks down six Syracuse players that Boston College needs to watch in the matchup on Saturday.
- Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun was ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a concussion and neck injury against Syracuse. Here’s everything we know about the news.
- A read while you wait for the game: The Battle for New England: Why Boston College vs. Syracuse Matters Beyond the Hash Marks.
Depth Chart: Syracuse at Boston College
Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Femi Babalola or Grayson Wilson
RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray, Anthony Ferrucci
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Jaedn Skeete or Nedrick Boldin Jr.
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough, Danny Edgehille
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse or Owen Snively
RG: Judah Pruitt, Owen Snively
RT: Reggie Jackson or Kristian Phillips
Defense:
DE: E’Lla Boykin or Kris Jones, Israel Oladipupo
DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DT: Micah Amedee, Gavin Neil
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano
LB: Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein
NB: KP Price, Da'Jon Green
CB: Max Tucker or Marcelous Townsend or Ashton Cunningham
CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Carter Davis or Kameron Howard or Da'Jon Green
Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: Jackson Wade, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr., Mekhi Dodd
Syracuse:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1