CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-6, 2-4 ACC) football team plays its last home game of the season against the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak into the contest. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Duke 47-2, Florida State 31-24, and No. 6 Notre Dame 41-7.

On the other side, the Orange is coming off a 34-31 road win over the NC State Wolfpack last weekend.

Both teams will be playing for bowl eligibility. Syracuse will be looking to pick up its sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible while Boston College is hoping to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive. The Eagles will have to win their final two games of the year to gain a bowl bid.

Latest Injury News From Syracuse at Boston College

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Syracuse at Boston College Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Weather: Sunny, 60 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Syracuse: TBD

Series: Syracuse leads 33-25

Current streak: Boston College won three

Last Meeting: Nov. 29, 2025, in Syracuse- Boston College won 34-12

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM (Boston), WAER 88.3 FM (Syracuse)

SiriusXM: 258

Keys to the Game: Syracuse at Boston College

Boston College Eagles On SI’s Luke Ballard breaks down six Syracuse players that Boston College needs to watch in the matchup on Saturday.

Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun was ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a concussion and neck injury against Syracuse. Here’s everything we know about the news.

A read while you wait for the game: The Battle for New England: Why Boston College vs. Syracuse Matters Beyond the Hash Marks.

Depth Chart: Syracuse at Boston College

Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Femi Babalola or Grayson Wilson

RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray, Anthony Ferrucci

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Jaedn Skeete or Nedrick Boldin Jr.

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough, Danny Edgehille

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse or Owen Snively

RG: Judah Pruitt, Owen Snively

RT: Reggie Jackson or Kristian Phillips

Defense: DE: E’Lla Boykin or Kris Jones, Israel Oladipupo

DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DT: Micah Amedee, Gavin Neil

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano

LB: Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein

NB: KP Price, Da'Jon Green

CB: Max Tucker or Marcelous Townsend or Ashton Cunningham

CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green

S: Carter Davis or Kameron Howard or Da'Jon Green

Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: Jackson Wade, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr., Mekhi Dodd

Syracuse:

Syracuse Athletics

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.