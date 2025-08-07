Lewis Bond Featured on 'ACC Road Series' With Mark Richt and Steve Addazio
With the college football season approaching fast—only 23 days remain until Boston College football opens up its 2025 campaign at Alumni Stadium against Fordham—it makes sense that a veteran player like Lewis Bond deserves some time off from the practice arena.
Bond has sat out the past two practices of BC’s fall training camp before Thursday's day off to rest up, recover, and regain his energy to be in the best possible shape for when the Eagles host the Rams on Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
With that off time, however, there is some responsibility to take care of.
On Wednesday, Bond sat down with three members of the ACC Network crew, including former BC football head coach Steve Addazio and former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt, in front of Fish Fieldhouse to discuss the state of the program going into Bill O’Brien’s second year at the helm.
Bond has sat out the past two training camp sessions because of what O’Brien called “veteran days,” and it has given Bond time to reflect on his approach to this season after graduating from BC as an undergraduate this past winter.
Here is everything Bond, who has led the Eagles in receiving yards and receptions the past two seasons, had to say to the ACC Network cast who traveled to the Heights for the “ACC Road Trip” series:
Q: How has this first week of fall camp felt for you as you’re starting to get a feel for potentially a new quarterback and really adjusting to both guys as you navigate the uncertainty that exists right now?
Bond: Well I would say, like, the team’s hungry, so it’s a lot of competition [on] both sides. The receivers, the DBs, the quarterback room, all that. It’s a lot of competition, so that’s what I’ve been most excited about. I kinda spoke on it at Media Day a couple weeks ago, I think we’re a hungry team, I think everybody wants to get better. So it’s a lot of competition. That’s the best thing that I’ve seen this week.
Q: So, the word on the street is you’re the leader on this team. You’re the guy that makes it go. Tell me a little bit about what you’ve done with your leadership to help move this team forward?
Bond: So I’m not really kind of a big speaker, talker, so I try to lead by example, what I do on the field, off the field, grades. I graduated last December. So I just try to lead by example and hope the young guys follow that. What I do on the field, extra work, how I work in the weight room, in the classroom, I just hope that they see that and they follow that example.
Q: I watched tape on you. I saw you as the wide receiver to the outside, wide receiver to the field, the boundary, both slots, motion, you know they are going to find a way to get you open and get you the ball. You enjoy that and all those positions?
Bond: Yeah, it’s fun, you’re able to get the best matchup. You get a safety maybe spin down on you, you get a nickel sometimes, you get to go against the corners. I think it’s good, like we can attack who we think is the best matchup for me that week or any of the guys, like using motion. We use a lot of motion in our offense, a lot of formation indicators, FIB, all that type of stuff, to kind of know what the defense is doing before the snap and that helps us run our routes. So coach O’Brien, coach Lawling, they use a lot of different things to help us as receivers, as the quarterback, as the skill players in general.
Q: You put up remarkable numbers last season leading this team at wide receiver. What are the specific ways that your game has grown in the offseason?
Bond: I would just say my leadership skills is one. But I would also say like learning tempos in routes, learning what read I am in the progression, knowing how to run the route from the backside last read. Like I got more time to win. And then knowing when the quarterback is looking at you, you know, when I run the route.
Addazio added:
Well you’re an impressive guy, Lewis. Just sitting here talking to you right now, I feel like I’m talking to a young coach in the making. You’re talking about the motions and the defensive recognition. Watching you play and listening to you right now, you are a great representative of a BC man if they still talk about that around here.