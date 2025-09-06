Live Blog: Boston College Football at Michigan State

BC Bulletin

The Eagles have their first road test of the season against the Spartans on Saturday night.

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) reacts to his first down run during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) football team faces its first road test of the season as it takes on the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday night.

The contest is a part of a home-and-home series that was scheduled in 2017.

In the first meeting of the series last year, Boston College defeated Michigan State 23-19 in Chestnut Hill, Mass., after a touchdown and an interception in the final two minutes of regulation.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 5-1-1 with the Spartans sole win being in 1995.

Live Blog

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • According to The Weather Channel, it will be cloudy with temps in the mid to high 50s throughout the game.
  • Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Michigan State Spartans

When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich. 

TV: NBC/Peacock

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last Outing, Michigan State: The Spartans defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 23-6 in their season opener on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Fordham Rams 66-10 in their season opener on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 21, 2024. Boston College beat Michigan State 23-19 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Published
