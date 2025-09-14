Live Blog: Boston College Football at Stanford
The Boston College football program is on a mission to capture its first road win of 2025 with a matchup against Stanford Saturday night—the first conference game for both teams.
Last Saturday, the Eagles (1-1) fell to Michigan State on the road last by a final score of 42-40 in double overtime.
Through two games this year, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who transferred from Alabama to Chestnut Hill, Mass., in December—and was named the starter by head coach Bill O'Brien during fall training camp—has improved BC’s offense through the air beyond measure.
Lonergan has passed for 658 yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions on a completion rate of 79.4 percent in the first two collegiate starts of his career. He became just the second Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback this century to manufacture eight passing touchdowns with no interceptions through the first two games of the season.
Saturday will mark the fifth all-time meeting between BC and the Cardinal (0-2). The series is tied, 2-2, and in the Eagles’ last matchup against Stanford, on Sept. 7, 2002, the Cardinal fell, 34-27. Now that Stanford is a member of the ACC after joining in 2024 after conference realignment, the programs are bound to become far more familiar with one another overtime.
Neither team has ever won as the visiting team in the series.
Live Blog
Pregame
- The Eagles are wearing white tops with gold bottoms for Saturday's matchup.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal fell, 27-3, at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were bested by Michigan State, 42-40, in double overtime in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Last Meeting: The last time the programs met was on Sept. 7, 2002. Boston College beat Stanford, 34-27, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.