Boston College Football Lands 2026 3 Star Defensive Tackle
Following Boston College football’s 34-12 win at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., over the Orange on Saturday, head coach Bill O’Brien claimed that the offseason recruiting grind would ramp up right after he landed back in Boston, Mass.
He was not lying.
On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles received a verbal commitment from three-star (247Sports, Rivals) defensive tackle Cameron McGee out of Loganville, Ga. McGee announced the decision on his Instagram, posting a series of photos, including some with his mother, in the Eagles’ maroon-and-gold, New-Balance-sponsored uniforms.
“I’m home,” McGee wrote.
McGee is the second player BC landed for its 2026 recruiting class this week—on Friday, a day before the Eagles’ season finale, the program added three-star quarterback Anthony Coellner (Carmel, Ind.).
McGee was originally committed to Arkansas but reopened his recruitment on Oct. 4. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound DT fielded dozens of high-profile offers from the likes of SEC and Big Ten powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Michigan, among others.
McGee is a pure trench dominator on the nose of the defensive line. For a player of his size, McGee’s ability to shed blocks and disrupt the run game at the line of scrimmage stands out.
The Grayson High School product is the sixth defensive lineman in BC’s 2026 recruiting class, joining Mac Fitzgerald, Mason Leak, Dominic Funke, Gavin Neil and Jackson Carlisle.
Read more about BC football’s 2026 recruits:
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)
- QB Anthony Coellner, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Carmel, Indiana (Committed 11/28/2025)
- DT Cameron McGee, 6-foot-3, 310 lbs. - Loganville, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)