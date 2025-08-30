Live Blog: Boston College Football vs Fordham
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The second year of the Bill O’Brien era kicks off on Saturday afternoon as the Boston College football team opens its 2025 season against the Fordham Rams.
The program will be looking to improve from its 7-6 campaign in 2024 and notch an eight-win season for the first time since 2009.
Last year, the Eagles earned bowl eligibility and lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 20-15 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium to end their year.
Dylan Lonergan will be at the helm for the Eagles after winning the starting job during training camp, beating out Grayson James. The redshirt sophomore transferred from Alabama in December 2024 and impressed from the get go.
In his two seasons at the Capstone, Lonergan appeared in three games and went 7-of-8 for 35 yards as well as two rush attempts for 21 yards. Boston College’s game against Fordham marks his first collegiate start.
Other major returning starters to Boston College’s offense include wide receivers Lewis Bond and Reed Harris, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and running backs Turbo Richard and Jordan McDonald.
As for the defense, players that will be leading the way include defensive ends Edwin Kolenge and Quintayvious Hutchins, defensive tackles Kwan Williams and Sedarius McConnell, linebackers Jason Hewlett Jr., Owen McGowan, and Daveon Crouch, defensive backs Cameron Martinez and KP Price, and cornerback Amari Jackson.
Fordham is also looking to improve from last year. In 2024, the Rams went 2-10 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League play. The team ended its season with a 19-3 loss to the Merrimack Warriors on Nov. 23, 2024.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 12:14 p.m. ET | Liam Connor is on the field practicing kicks.
- 12:03 p.m. ET | Multiple players have taken the field for stretches and warmups.
- 11:20 a.m. ET | Boston College has officially made it to campus for the contest. The team did the Eagle Walk across campus and headed into Alumni Stadium.
- Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Fordham Rams
When: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Fordham: The Rams ended their season last year on Nov. 23, 2024, with a 19-3 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended their 2024 campaign with a 20-15 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Saturday, Oct. 16, 1954. Boston College defeated Fordham 21-7 in New York, N.Y.