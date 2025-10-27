How to Watch Boston College Football's Home Matchup vs No. 12 Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles (1-7, 0-5 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium for a matchup against the No. 12 Notre Dame FIghting Irish (5-2) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles have struggled throughout their entire 2025 campaign. After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10, Boston College has lost seven straight games to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, and most recently No. 19 Louisville 38-24 on Saturday night.
Notre Dame had some challenges to start the season, but has gotten back on track. The Fighting Irish lost its first two games of the season to No. 10 Miami 27-24 and No. 3 Texas A&M 41-40 and has since won five straight over Purdue 56-30, Arkansas 56-13, Boise State 28-7, NC State 36-7, and No. 23 USC 34-24.
This will be the 27th all-time matchup between the two teams and the first since 2022. In the last meeting, Notre Dame beat Boston College 44-0 in South Bend, Ind.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Notre Dame:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish earned a 34-24 home win over the USC Trojans on Oct. 18.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their seventh straight loss at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals 38-24 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 19, 2022. Notre Dame dominated Boston College 44-0 in South Bend, Ind.
