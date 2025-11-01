Boston College Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead of Game With No. 12 Notre Dame: Report
Boston College football is switching up its starting quarterback again.
After benching quarterback Dylan Lonergan in place of Grayson James the last two games, Bill O’Brien is starting Lonergan for the Eagles’ matchup with No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Lonergan is an Alabama transfer that joined the Eagles program in December via the transfer portal and won the starting job during training camp over James.
The redshirt sophomore started in Boston College’s first six games and went 132-of-197 for 1,394 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has had issues running the ball this season as he’s boasted -47 yards on the ground.
Prior to his two starts against UConn and No. 16 Louisville, James had seen time in a pair of games off the bench in the Eagles’ 66-10 win over Fordham on Aug. 30 and 48-7 loss at Pitt on Oct. 4 where he went 7-of-14 for 220 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
In his first start of the season, a 38-23 loss to UConn on Oct. 18, James went 16-of-28 for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Last weekend at Louisville, the redshirt senior got the nod again and completed 23 of his 46 pass attempts for 244 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Boston College lost the contest 38-24 to drop the Eagles to 1-7 on the year and 0-5 in ACC play.
He was banged up during the game, but never exited the contest.
James is no stranger to starting football games or the Eagles’ program. In 2024, he appeared in six games which included five starts and went 106-for-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
After replacing former BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos, James led Boston College to bowl eligibility and the program’s first seven-win regular season since 2018.
Boston College and Notre Dame kick off from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10
Oct. 18: vs. UConn- L 38-23
Oct. 25: at Louisville- L 38-24
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse