BC Bulletin

Live Blog From Boston College Football's Red Bandanna Game vs SMU

The Eagles are looking for their second win of the season against the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics
In this story:

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC) football team continues its home stand as it hosts the SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

SMU will enter the matchup riding momentum as the team earned a big 26-20 overtime win over the No. 18 Miami Hurricanes last weekend.

Other wins the Mustangs have earned this year include East Texas A&M 42-13, Missouri State 28-10, Syracuse 31-18, Stanford 34-10, and Clemson 35-24 while their three losses were at the hands of Baylor 48-45 in double overtime, TCU 35-24, and Wake Forest 13-12. 

Boston College, on the other hand, has not won a game since its season opener. 

After the Eagles defeated the Fordham Rams 66-10 on Aug. 30, they have been on an eight-game losing streak which includes defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 14 Louisville 38-24, and most recently No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10 last Saturday night

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the all-time series 2-1.

The game will also be the program's annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Welles Crowther who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.

“Red Bandanna week is huge,” said Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien on Tuesday after practice. “What Welles Crowther meant to this program, to this university, and what he did, he’s a great example of what BC is all about. So we understand that very much.”

Live Blog:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

  • The weather is gloomy, but there is no more rain in the forecast and it is expected to clear up. The temperature will be in the high 50s for a majority of the game.
  • Boston College football has shared photos of the Red Bandanna uniforms the team will be wearing today.
  • BC quarterback Grayson James will get the start against the Mustangs, his third of the season.
  • Kickoff is set for noon ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs earned a home 26-20 overtime win over the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their eighth straight loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 25-10 on Saturday at home.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 16, 2024. SMU defeated Boston College 38-28 in Dallas, Texas.

Read More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football