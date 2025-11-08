Live Blog From Boston College Football's Red Bandanna Game vs SMU
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC) football team continues its home stand as it hosts the SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
SMU will enter the matchup riding momentum as the team earned a big 26-20 overtime win over the No. 18 Miami Hurricanes last weekend.
Other wins the Mustangs have earned this year include East Texas A&M 42-13, Missouri State 28-10, Syracuse 31-18, Stanford 34-10, and Clemson 35-24 while their three losses were at the hands of Baylor 48-45 in double overtime, TCU 35-24, and Wake Forest 13-12.
Boston College, on the other hand, has not won a game since its season opener.
After the Eagles defeated the Fordham Rams 66-10 on Aug. 30, they have been on an eight-game losing streak which includes defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 14 Louisville 38-24, and most recently No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10 last Saturday night.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the all-time series 2-1.
The game will also be the program's annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Welles Crowther who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.
“Red Bandanna week is huge,” said Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien on Tuesday after practice. “What Welles Crowther meant to this program, to this university, and what he did, he’s a great example of what BC is all about. So we understand that very much.”
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- The weather is gloomy, but there is no more rain in the forecast and it is expected to clear up. The temperature will be in the high 50s for a majority of the game.
- Boston College football has shared photos of the Red Bandanna uniforms the team will be wearing today.
- BC quarterback Grayson James will get the start against the Mustangs, his third of the season.
- Kickoff is set for noon ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs
When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs earned a home 26-20 overtime win over the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their eighth straight loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 25-10 on Saturday at home.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 16, 2024. SMU defeated Boston College 38-28 in Dallas, Texas.