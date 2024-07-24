Live Updates: Boston College at 2024 ACC Football Kickoff
It’s a new era for the Boston College Eagles football program.
Although the official start to the season starts in 39 days with a Labor Day Night contest against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., the unofficial start to the season starts on Wednesday afternoon with the Eagles appearance at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, also known as “Media Days.”
After going 7-6 last season, winning the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl, and hiring Mass., native Bill O’Brien to be the team’s next head coach after the departure of former coach Jeff Hafley, the expectations for the program are high heading into the upcoming season.
The team is one of multiple teams talking today, joining Miami, Louisville, Duke, and Wake Forest. This will be the first time that fans and media members get to hear from O’Brien in a professional setting since the spring.
O’Brien will start the team’s day off with an interview on ACC Network at 10:45 a.m., followed by his press conference at 12:45 p.m. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall will speak at the podium as well. Castellanos will speak with ACC Network at 2:15 p.m. and both Ezeiruaku and Kendall will talk to the network together at 3:30 p.m. (all times are in Eastern).
Live Updates:
- O'Brien praises QB Thomas Casteallnos and says "he's getting better every day." He also shouts out OC Will Lawing and QB coach Jonathan DiBiaso for Castellanos' development.
- "We've got a lot of good things going on it that way and that realm, but we've gotta go out there and actually do that because that's what we have to be known as. We have to be known as a disciplined, tough, hardworking football team that plays good in critical situations and we'll go work hard on that in training camp," said O'Brien.
- Bill O'Brien says they have to bring back the toughness and pyshicality of the team. Says the OL and DL are both good but they have to prove it on the field.
- "One of the things that I really enjoy, other than coaching the players which I'm sure you guys will ask them, that's my favorite thing to do. The players at Boston College, I love coaching them, I can't wait to coach them every single day. But the people around the program, they've been unbelievable," said O'Brien to ACC Huddle on ACC Network.
- The Boston College Eagles X account posted that the attendees have touched down in Charlotte on Wednesday morning.