Locked on Boston College: 2021 Schedule Analysis

A new episode of Locked on Boston College is out, and this is one episode you will not want to miss.

On today's show we talk about the 2021 Boston College football schedule. We look at some of the surprises that popped up. UMass in Amherst, Colgate, and three home games in November plus more.

Read More: ACC Releases 2021 Boston College Schedule

In addition we are joined by friend of the show, Dan Rubin of BCEagles.com. He talks to us about his perspective on the schedule, and what excited him and where he sees the challenges. If you have listened to past shows, you know that Rubin always has an interesting perspective on the team.

Read More: Hunter Long Declares For NFL Draft, Senior Bowl Updates

And as a teaser for a future episode, on Monday we are going to be joined by Mitch Wolfe of the Brawl Network to talk about Hunter Long. He has been at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and is going to give us a first hand account on how Long did and some of the observations he had.

