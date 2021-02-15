Locked on Boston College: Eagles Find Their New Running Back

Our week of Locked on Boston College podcasts kicks off with a busy Monday episode.

We start off the show with some news from around the campus. Updates on coaching searches, COVID-19 pauses and BC softball are included. We then dive in to the hottest team on BC's campus, the men's hockey team. It was a big weekend for Jerry York's squad as they earned two wins against UMass-Lowell, in drastically different fashion. Hear about Friday's blowout win against the Riverhawks, and what BC had to do differently to win on Saturday.

Read More: Eagles Win Two Ways, Sweeping UMass Lowell

From there we shift to basketball. The team got a little healthier on Saturday, with the return of Demarr Langford, but still ended up losing to the Orange. It was closer, but in the end a moral victory is still a loss, and the Eagles continue to rack those up.

Read More: Boston College Fall Again, This Time Losing to Syracuse 75-67

Finally, Boston College landed a transfer running back over the weekend. Alec Lindfield of West Virginia announced his intentions, and we dive in depth into what he could bring the Eagles. Could he be the starting RB to begin the season? We discuss.

Read More: West Virginia RB Alec Sinkfield Transfers To Boston College

