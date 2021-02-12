West Virginia RB Alec Sinkfield Transfers to Boston College

Boston College has already found a replacement for recently departed running back David Bailey who entered the transfer portal. West Virginia back Alec Sinkfield announced today that he has transferred to Boston College:

In 2020 Sinkfield rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries, but was the backup behind Leddie Brown. The former three star running back also had 10 receptions for 69 yards last season. Sinkfield was also the primary punt returner for WVU last season, with 19 returns for 101 yards.

We spoke with Schulyer Callihan of WVU Maven who had this scouting report on Sinkfield:

Sinkfield is very capable of being a starting RB at the Power Five level. Unfortunately for him, West Virginia has one of the best backs in the country in Leddie Brown and was going to see minimal touches again in 2021. He’s not much of an in between the tackles, ground and pound it guy but more of a threat to bounce it to the outside and make defenders miss in the open space. If he gets enough touches, he’s a home run waiting to happen. He’s got the speed to outrun the 2nd and 3rd levels of the defense, all he needs is just a big enough crease to pop through. He had an able injury early in his career and it really put him behind the 8 ball. By the time co-starters Kennedy McKoy and Martell Petteway left, Leddie Brown was ready to be “the guy”. Going to BC is a good opportunity for him and should be able to provide the Eagles with some explosiveness out of the backfield.

Sinkfield, from Boynton Beach, Florida, joins Travis Levy, Patrick Garwo II, Andre Hines, Xavier Coleman and Lewis Bond as backs on the Boston College roster. Levy and Garwo have significant experience. Given that last year did not count against eligibility, Sinkfield should have multiple of years of eligibility remaining with the Eagles.

