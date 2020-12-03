Locked on Boston College: Football Regular Season Finale, Basketball Talk and Stats

Locked on Boston College a daily Eagles podcast hosted by AJ Black editor and publisher of BC Bulletin has a new episode available today. Make sure to listen to all our episodes on your favorite podcast directory.

In today's episode we are joined by show cohost Eric Hoffses to talk about this weekend's game against the University of Virginia. We look at the statistics of the Cavaliers, and the roster, and realize the Eagles could be playing "BC lite" this weekend. We talk about the Cavaliers season to date and Hoffses gives his prediction for the game.

On top of that, you can always count on Hoffses to give some expert basketball analysis. He looks at the first three games and talks about his takeaways from the opening of the season. What has he liked? What concerns him?

Finally, we talk about statistics and our culture's tendency to use them for everything. While they can be useful, in some cases they don't paint a complete picture. We look at how SP+ and Pro Football Focus really haven't been able to capture the real talent of BC with their statistical systems.

