SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Locked on Boston College: Football Regular Season Finale, Basketball Talk and Stats

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College a daily Eagles podcast hosted by AJ Black editor and publisher of BC Bulletin has a new episode available today. Make sure to listen to all our episodes on your favorite podcast directory. 

In today's episode we are joined by show cohost Eric Hoffses to talk about this weekend's game against the University of Virginia. We look at the statistics of the Cavaliers, and the roster, and realize the Eagles could be playing "BC lite" this weekend. We talk about the Cavaliers season to date and Hoffses gives his prediction for the game.

On top of that, you can always count on Hoffses to give some expert basketball analysis. He looks at the first three games and talks about his takeaways from the opening of the season. What has he liked? What concerns him? 

Finally, we talk about statistics and our culture's tendency to use them for everything. While they can be useful, in some cases they don't paint a complete picture. We look at how SP+ and Pro Football Focus really haven't been able to capture the real talent of BC with their statistical systems. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Phil Jurkovec Play Against UVA?

An update on Boston College's quarterback heading into the UVA game

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Boston College vs. St. John's: Live Updates

Live updates on tonight's game against the Red Storm

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Locked On Boston College: Gators, Big Recruiting News, Jurkovec Injury Update

Our daily podcast tackles the big news in BC sports. Click on the story to listen to the day's hottest topics.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

The ACC Bowl Lineup is in Disarray. What Can They Do?

With four bowls gone, what happens with bowl season?

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

'21 LB Bryce Steele Commits To Boston College

The Eagles added a quick 4* linebacker who should be an immediate impact in Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Stop by and discuss today's game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Planning To Build Basketball Practice Facility

It sounds like the Eagles are going to finally get a practice facility for both men and women's basketball

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

First Look: University of Virginia Cavaliers

An in-depth look at the Cavaliers, who will face off with the Eagles on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Decommits From Boston College. What's Next?

Wallace has decommitted after a bevy of SEC offers, but could there be good news coming soon for the Eagles?

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Weekly Kickoff: University of Virginia

Our weekly look at BC's opponent and what they bring to this weekend's season finale

A.J. Black

by

azbc