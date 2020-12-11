SI.com
Locked on Boston College: The Eagles Opt Out, Transfer Talk and Syracuse Preview

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that talks about everything surrounding the program. 

On Friday's episode we dive in to the biggest news of the week, Boston College football has opted out of a bowl this year. A choice made by the players, we explain why this was absolutely the right thing to do. We also talk again about how Jeff Hafley continues to make decisions that push the program in the right direction. 

We also talk about a busy day in recruiting and transfers. The Eagles landed safety Jaylen Blackwell out of Georgia, what could he bring to the program? We discuss. The transfer portal has also been busy, with one Eagle jumping in, and a possible target emerging that could really help the defense. We break down this player and talk about why he would be a great fit in Chestnut Hill.

Finally we chat with Tim Leonard of Locked on Syracuse about this weekend's game against the Orange. He gives us a detailed analysis on the strengths and weaknesses of the 3-1 Syracuse squad, and talks about what challenges they could bring the Eagles. 

