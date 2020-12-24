Locked on Boston College: The Christmas Spectacular

Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas Eve everyone. Today we have a special Christmas themed episode of Locked on Boston College that will get even the biggest Scrooge in the holiday spirit.

Our show has three Christmas Boston College themed segments you won't want to miss. We make a wish list for Santa Claus from all the different programs on campus. What would the football team wish for? What about the fans? We hang our stockings with care and give you our wish list.

Also we look under the Christmas tree to see what presents had been left this year for Boston College athletics. What were some of the big and little gifts that the various programs received this year.

Finally, we look up on the mountain of Whoville and keep an eye on the Grinch. Who has been the grinch for Boston College not just this year but since Rudolph was a socially ostracized reindeer?

All of this and more! So grab your egg nog, light the fireplace and listen to today's episode!

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com