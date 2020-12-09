SI.com
Locked on Boston College: The Value of Jeff Hafley, Frustrating Loss to Minnesota

A.J. Black

Our Wednesday episode of Locked on Boston College is out for your enjoyment. If you haven't checked out the podcast already, we are a daily BC podcast that is hosted by me, AJ Black, editor and publisher of BC Bulletin. We talk everything BC, from basketball, to football to everything in between.

In today's episode we talk about an incredible first year for Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. As we near the one year anniversary of his hire, we look at the big moments so far in his tenure in Chestnut Hill. Then we turn our attention to the basketball team, who lost a winnable game on Tuesday against Minnesota in the ACC/B1G Challenge. What is going on with the 1-4 Eagles, and how can they turn the season around? We discuss. 

Have never gotten into a podcast? It's easy to start. Just open up your smart phone, click either Apple Podcasts if you have an IPhone or Google Podcasts if you have a Android, look up Locked on Boston College and boom you are done. If you are just sitting in front of your computer, the play list is below, just click the episode and you are ready to roll. Finally, if you have a smart speaker, say "Play Locked on Boston College" and it should work. It's as easy as changing the channel in your car. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

