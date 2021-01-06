Locked on Boston College: Khris Banks, Future Schedules and Duke Preview

It's a big day for Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast. In today's episode we jump in and talk about new defensive lineman Khris Banks from Temple. But we have a special surprise as well. We also talk to Banks himself and get an exclusive interview with the newest Eagle. He talks Jeff Hafley, why he chose Boston College, and what it meant to have his Temple teammate transferring with him.

We also have a preview to get to, as Boston College and Duke basketball face off on Wednesday evening in Durham. The Blue Devils will be without Coach K, and the Cameron Crazies, we talk about why this game might be a sneaky close game for the Eagles. What do they need to do to win? We discuss.

Finally, with football done for the season we put on our thinking cap and ponder a question. What are five programs that we would like to see on Boston College's schedule moving forward. We picked five schools, and give our rational. Make sure to listen to find out, and if you disagree leave your choices in the comment section below.

Also special site note, we are going to have a live stream tomorrow (Thursday) at 8pm ET on our Facebook page. This is going to be an open format to talk about anything Boston College. Have questions, comments, stop on over to "Thirsty Thursday with AJ" and let's have some fun. Make sure you are following our site on Facebook to get notifications when our stream goes live. Hope to see you there.

**Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI