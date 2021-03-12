FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag Time!

An episode that is driven by you the listeners!
Author:
Publish date:

On today's show we return one of our most popular segments, the listener mailbag. We had almost a dozen listeners reach out with questions for the host about a variety of topics. Some of the questions we talked about today included:


* Hockey postseason predictions
* Recruiting Updates
* The next "super" talent to play for BC football
* The uptick in recruiting rankings, and why Hafley has achieved that
* Basketbal transfers

And more!

We also previewed Boston College baseball's big weekend series against #10 Louisville that starts Friday evening. What do the Eagles need to do, and what do they need to avoid to win their fourth series of the year? We discuss. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

