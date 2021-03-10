Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 DT Kwan Williams

A huge get for Boston College who beats out the likes of Florida, Penn State and others for the four star tackle

Boston College landed a commitment on Wednesday from defensive tackle Kwan Williams from the McDonogh School (MD). He made the decision and announced on Twitter.

Williams, a four star recruit according to 247sports, has a huge offer list that includes Penn State, Florida, Michigan State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Maryland. This is an absolutely huge recruit for Boston College, as the Eagles will be getting a game changing defensive tackle for Jeff Hafley's defense. This is yet another recruit Boston College landed, while battling some of the blue bloods of college football.

With this commitment Boston College continues to build on an incredible 2022 class. They have already landed quarterback Peter Delaportas of New Jersey, a four star, Jamal Hood a much sought after defensive back from St. Francis (MD), and a trio of impressive pass catchers in Joseph Griffin of Springfield (MA) and tight ends Matt Ragan of Lawrence Academy (MA) and Jeremiah Franklin (MD). Boston College had a Top 25 recruiting class before Williams committed, they should only improve that.

You can check out Williams's HUDL film below:

