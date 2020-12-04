SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag, Recruiting & UVA/BC Prediction

A.J. Black

Our Friday episode of Locked on Boston College is now available where ever you get your podcasts. 

In today's episode we look at the commitment of '22 tight end Jeremiah Franklin and talk about why '22 is already becoming a special class. What kind of player is Franklin, and what are the Eagles getting? We explore.

We also discuss Saturday's season finale against UVA. We look at why this game is in fact important, and what Boston College is playing for. And everyone's favorite we give our predictions. Did AJ pick UVA or BC? Listen to find out. 

Finally, we dive into the listener mailbag. Questions about James Karnik, Boston College fandom, the new extra year of eligibility rule and more are discussed. If you ever have a question, feel free to DM us on Twitter, or shoot us an email at bostoncollegesi@gmail.com. 

Please note we do not discuss the UF/BC game in today's episode, it was recorded before tipoff. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

