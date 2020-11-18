SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Louisville Game Moved, Coaching Carousel & Recruiting Updates

A.J. Black

In today's podcast episode, host AJ Black talks about the upcoming some recent news regarding the upcoming game with Louisville. The game has been moved to later in December, meaning a double bye week for the Eagles, and a later season. We explore why this might actually be beneficial for Jeff Hafley's squad. 

We also talk more about the coaching carousel which kicked into gear with the firing of Will Muschamp at South Carolina. We discuss why Jeff Hafley's name is going to be brought up, but there isn't anything to worry about moving forward. 

Recruiting updates? Yes! We have that too. One of the most popular episodes we have had so far had to do with recruiting, so we have a handful of updates you will want to know about. 

Read More: Jeff Hafley Isn't Going Anywhere After 2020

Read More: Boston College vs. Louisville Moved to December 12

Finally, Pro Football Focus has ratings for all college football players. We look at two specific ratings, Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers, and explain why we totally disagree with them.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us!

Mailbag Time!: Because we are now in a double bye week Locked on Boston College will be doing a view mailbag section later on in the week. If you have a question, comment or thought you would like the hosts to discuss on the air, leave it in the comment section or DM us on Twitter @LockedonBC. We would love to know your thoughts, or answer your questions.

