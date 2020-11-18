Locked on Boston College: Louisville Game Moved, Coaching Carousel & Recruiting Updates

In today's podcast episode, host AJ Black talks about the upcoming some recent news regarding the upcoming game with Louisville. The game has been moved to later in December, meaning a double bye week for the Eagles, and a later season. We explore why this might actually be beneficial for Jeff Hafley's squad.

We also talk more about the coaching carousel which kicked into gear with the firing of Will Muschamp at South Carolina. We discuss why Jeff Hafley's name is going to be brought up, but there isn't anything to worry about moving forward.

Recruiting updates? Yes! We have that too. One of the most popular episodes we have had so far had to do with recruiting, so we have a handful of updates you will want to know about.

Finally, Pro Football Focus has ratings for all college football players. We look at two specific ratings, Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers, and explain why we totally disagree with them.

