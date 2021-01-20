Locked on Boston College: Five Exciting Players In Recent Football History

In today's episode of our daily podcast we tackle some of the more important topics regarding Boston College sports. Of course the biggest was the postponement of both the men's and women's basketball games due to positive COVID-19 cases in both programs. We look at the history of the success the school has had in preventing these outbreaks and where they need to go from here. In addition, Hockey East changed their scheduling format, we look at what that means for BC hockey.

Secondly, we talk gambling odds and the BC basketball team. We look at how the program has done against the spread and if betting for or against the Eagles is the wisest move. Also, is it a big difference from football?

Finally, with sports on a pause right now, we talk about BC football history. Specifically we are looking at exciting players in the past 20 years or so. Who makes the hosts list? Listen and leave your top five in the comment section.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com