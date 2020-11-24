SI.com
BCBulletin
Locked on Boston College: Mailbag, Jurkovec, Karnik & More!

A.J. Black

A new episode of Locked on Boston College is out! In today's episode we break down a busy day in Boston College news. We talk about the changes in scheduling for basketball & hockey, Justin Bellido's transfer news and a little more Louisville news. 

On top of that it's our first ever Locked on Boston College listener mailbag. We had an overwhelming response from you the listeners, and spent the rest of the show answering your questions. Here are some of the questions (but not all) of the questions we answered this week:

* Could Phil Jurkovec be an NFL quarterback?

* What is taking so long for James Karnik's waiver?

* What does Jim Christian have to do to save his job?

* What are our predictions for the basketball team this year?

* Who will be the play makers at defensive end/linebacker next season?

We emptied the mailbag, so if you got a question in, we answered it! 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Jim Christian has the new 74 hashtag:

...........the

= #CoronaHalo!

and most likely will get Season 8, 2021-2022, his last year of his contract.

@toweroftruth

