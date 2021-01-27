FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Locked on Boston College: Diamond in the Rough Recruits

Our daily Boston College podcast tackles some big issues on today's episode
There may be no game action right now, but the discussions are hot on Locked on Boston College. On today's episode we jump in with some of the quick hitting news items surrounding the various programs including: hockey scheduling, recruiting/transfer news, and football updates! 

We have two big discussion segments that you won't want to miss. Our first topic is on recruiting. We look at some of the biggest diamond in the rough recruits Boston College has landed in the past ten years. Who has been the best find? Listen to find out more.

Secondly, we talk about the state of the basketball program, which is in tough shape. Other than firing the coach, what are some steps that need to be taken to get the program back into relevancy not only in the ACC, but back on campus as well. Have some important thoughts here you won't want to miss. 

How easy is it to listen to a podcast? Very! If you have a smartphone (IPhone, Droid, etc.) you have an app for it.  Just find the podcast app, and search "Locked on Boston College" and hit the subscribe button. That way every morning you will have a fresh new episode delivered directly to your phone. It's great for a morning walk, cooking breakfast or your commute. Make Locked on Boston College part of your daily routine! 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

