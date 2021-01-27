Locked on Boston College: Diamond in the Rough Recruits

There may be no game action right now, but the discussions are hot on Locked on Boston College. On today's episode we jump in with some of the quick hitting news items surrounding the various programs including: hockey scheduling, recruiting/transfer news, and football updates!

We have two big discussion segments that you won't want to miss. Our first topic is on recruiting. We look at some of the biggest diamond in the rough recruits Boston College has landed in the past ten years. Who has been the best find? Listen to find out more.

Secondly, we talk about the state of the basketball program, which is in tough shape. Other than firing the coach, what are some steps that need to be taken to get the program back into relevancy not only in the ACC, but back on campus as well. Have some important thoughts here you won't want to miss.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com