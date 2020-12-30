Locked on Boston College: NC State Preview, Hafley & More

Locked on Boston College is our daily podcast, that gives you all the news, opinions and analysis in a tight twenty five minute audio format. Please make sure to listen!

In today's episode we jump into the world of statistics again. Using Pro Football Focus's grading system, we see who the top Boston College players were from the past season, and who were at the bottom. The list may surprise you.

We also preview tonight's game between the Eagles and NC State Wolfpack. It's a road game, and the second ACC game for the squad. We look at why NC State is going to be such a challenge, and why as a 9.5 point underdog, Boston College might be in real trouble.

Also a reader asked us a question about Steve Addazio vs Jeff Hafley. They wanted to know as a journalist what the differences are in covering the team. We answer that. We wrap up today's busy episode with #5 & 6 on our Top 10 moments of 2020. It's an episode you won't want to miss.

