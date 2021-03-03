'22 Athlete Markim McKinnie Developing Bond With BC Staff

Boston College recently made an offer to a '22 recruit Markim McKinnie a running back/defensive back out of Archbishop Hoban (OH). The three star recruit (per 247sports.com) already has other offers from Toledo, Cincinnati and Bowling Green. We spoke with McKinnie shortly after he received his offer about his interest in Jeff Hafley and the Eagles, and much more.

The 6'0 190 lb McKinnie has been talking with Boston College for a while before he received his offer. He gave the rundown on how he received the offer. "So me and Coach (Matt) Thurin have been talking for a little while, " he explained. It was the head coach that gave him the news "I got a call from Coach Hafley today and he offered me."

Read More: '21 Linebacker Owen Pewee Excited About Boston College Offer

"I felt pretty good about it." McKinnie elaborated on the offer "I have a good bond with Coach Thurin as well so hopefully we maintain that bond later on." The speedy back has been in contact with quite a few other schools as well. "Arizona State, Harvard Louisville, Eastern Michigan, Kentucky, Miami, Liberty, Washington St, UMass, Iowa St, and Kent St" have all reached out according to the recruit.

In person visits are not permitted until the recruiting dead period ends hopefully at the end of May, and McKinnie wants to make a live visit if he can. BC Bulletin will continue to monitor his recruitment.

You can check out McKinnie's HUDL film from 2019 below.

Read More: Boston College Makes Top 8 For Canadian Linebacker

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC