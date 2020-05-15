BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Martin Jarmond "Top Choice" For UCLA AD Job

A.J. Black

Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond is the top choice right now for the UCLA AD job, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo!

Jarmond has been reported to be a finalist for the job earlier this week by the LA Times, and was in the running with UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois. News broke this morning that she has withdrawn her name for the position. This would leave Jarmond as the only remaining candidate, barring a mystery candidate. 

There are other names that are still reportedly being bounced around. Virginia's AD Carla Williams has been linked to the job, and Penn AD M.Grace Calhoun has also been mentioned. 

Jarmond came to Boston College in June 2017 replacing Brad Bates. Before coming to the Heights, he was an Associate Athletic Director at Ohio State. During his time at Boston College he has been instrumental in improving the fan experience, welcoming fans on campus and bringing beer and wine to the stadiums. He has also been part of some big hires in Chestnut Hill including Joanna McNamee (women's basketball) and Jeff Hafley (football).

Recently Martin Jarmond has been in charge of the "Greater Heights Campaign" that has been in the process of raising $150 million dollars for the Athletics Department. At 40 years of age, he is considered a fast riser in the athletics leadership world.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date for on the UCLA job search

Related Links:
Martin Jarmond Finalist for UCLA Job

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

****

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 10 RB Travis Levy

In our first installment of our explosive player series, we explore Travis Levy, a running back that has been criminally underutilized during his time at Boston College.

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Martin Jarmond Reportedly a Finalist for UCLA AD Job

Could Martin Jarmond already be on the move? According to an LA Times report he could be a finalist for the open UCLA job.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Newest Offer '22 OL Sullivan Weidman Loves That Boston College is Local

Sullivan Weidman, a 6'5 300 pound tackle from Boston is excited about his new offer from Jeff Hafley and the Boston College Eagles.

A.J. Black

'22 DB Terian Williams Sees Hafley Building ACC Championship Caliber Team

Boston College jumped out with an offer to a Georgia defensive back with a BC connection. Read all about it below.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Reviewing the Selections

A review of our All Quarter Century Team selections and the pondering of a question that you won't want to miss.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Special Teams

As we conclude our Quarter Century Team, here are our selections for special teamers.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Busy Offering Six Local Recruits on Monday

The Boston College staff was busy with local offers on Monday, read about who they offered below

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 8 For Georgia DE Ozzie Hoffler

The Eagles are in an impressive list for a defensive end out of Georgia

A.J. Black

'21 Defensive Back Austin Cartwright "Grateful" For Boston College Offer

Boston College recently offered Austin Cartwright a defensive back from Baltimore. Read what the sophomore had to say about the Eagles in our interview.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Georgia DB Josh Moore Releases His Top Six

BC is in some impressive company, as Moore plans out his final group of schools

A.J. Black