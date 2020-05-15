Report: Martin Jarmond "Top Choice" For UCLA AD Job

Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond is the top choice right now for the UCLA AD job, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo!

Jarmond has been reported to be a finalist for the job earlier this week by the LA Times, and was in the running with UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois. News broke this morning that she has withdrawn her name for the position. This would leave Jarmond as the only remaining candidate, barring a mystery candidate.

There are other names that are still reportedly being bounced around. Virginia's AD Carla Williams has been linked to the job, and Penn AD M.Grace Calhoun has also been mentioned.

Jarmond came to Boston College in June 2017 replacing Brad Bates. Before coming to the Heights, he was an Associate Athletic Director at Ohio State. During his time at Boston College he has been instrumental in improving the fan experience, welcoming fans on campus and bringing beer and wine to the stadiums. He has also been part of some big hires in Chestnut Hill including Joanna McNamee (women's basketball) and Jeff Hafley (football).

Recently Martin Jarmond has been in charge of the "Greater Heights Campaign" that has been in the process of raising $150 million dollars for the Athletics Department. At 40 years of age, he is considered a fast riser in the athletics leadership world.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com