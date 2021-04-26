QB Matt Valecce Transfers to Colorado State

Matt Valecce, a former Boston College quarterback has announced his transfer destination. The junior quarterback will be transferring to Colorado State. He announced the move on Twitter.

The move reunites Valecce with his former head coach Steve Addazio, who took over as head coach of the Rams in 2020. This is the fourth Eagle to transfer to CSU, joining offensive linemen Elijah Johnson, Adam Korutz, Cam Reddy and earlier this year defensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni joined up with Addazio in Fort Collins.

Valecce, a redshirt junior appeared in just six games during his time at the Heights, with all of those appearances coming in 2019. He went 3-7 throwing for 27 yards in those outings. Valecce was a three star quarterback out of New York coming out of high school, but would have struggled to find his way on to the field with Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel both above him on the depth chart.

Quarterback Sam Johnson, who also entered the transfer portal, has yet to find a new program.





You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here