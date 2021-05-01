Linebacker Max Richardson Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Richardson went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Richardson started all 11 of BC’s games this season. Over the course of those 11 games, he made 99 total tackles (47 solos), eight tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, 13 hurries, one QB hit, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovered. According to Pro Football Focus, Richardson tied for the 250th-highest-graded linebacker (20% snap minimum) out of 397; he earned a Defensive grade of 57.6 (57.8 Run Defense, 58.9 Tackling, 68.1 Pass Rush, 54.1 Coverage).

Richardson comes from an extremely athletic family. His father played linebacker for Michigan in the 1970s, while his sisters played softball at Kentucky and lacrosse at Michigan. Richardson earned multiple all-state and all-district honors during his time at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia; he also earned his team’s defensive MVP honors during his sophomore, junior, and senior years. Additionally, Richardson lettered in track and lacrosse in high school. He earned a three-star ranking from most of the recruiting services; he also received 14 scholarship offers, mostly from Group of Five schools. Richardson was recruited by assistant coach Al Washington, who oversaw recruiting the southern region at the time, and he committed to BC the summer before his senior year.



The young linebacker contributed on special teams during his first year with the Eagles in 2016. He participated in 133 special teams snaps but recorded 10 tackles (seven solos) with one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. Going into the 2017 season, Richardson earned the starting middle linebacker job. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury after only four games. Luckily, he was granted a medical redshirt.

