Hunter Long Drafted By Miami Dolphins In Third Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Boston College tight end Hunter Long was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New Hampshire native came to Boston College an under the radar gem, whose lone Power 5 offer came from Boston College. He started to emerge after the graduation of fellow tight end, Tommy Sweeney and had a break out season in 2020. Last year Long had been one of the most consistent targets for the new Boston College passing offense, getting open, making contested catches and connecting well with quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Long ended 2020 with some of the best statistics in the country. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL Draft,” said head coach Jeff Hafley. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”

Long has the potential to be a starting tight end at the NFL level. He has experience in multiple offensive schemes, and is an established run blocking, and receiver. With a big frame that will allow him to pick up yards quickly. While not elite in any athletic measurable, Long should be a solid tight end at the next level.

