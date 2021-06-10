KR/PR Michael Walker Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The former Boston College wide receiver/returner is on to his second NFL team

Former Boston College wide receiver and returner Michael Walker is set to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles according to Adam Schefter.

Walker originally joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. In 2019 he had 2 receptions for 15 yards in seven games and averaged 22.8 yards per return on kicks. He was placed on the COVID-19 list in early August but was activated five days later. The Jags later waived Walker, by putting him on the waiver/IR list.

During his time in Chestnut Hill, Walker was used primarily as a punt returner, earning All ACC second team honors as a senior. His big moment came against Clemson in 2018 with an electric punt return for a touchdown that gave the Eagles their only lead of the game.

In his career at Boston College, Walker finished with a 25 yard average on kick returns, and 13.3 yards per punt return. In his time playing on offense he had 71 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

