Five Numbers That Tell the Story of Boston College Football's Loss to Duke

Boston College football didn’t just come up short against Duke in its Week 9 road loss to fall to 4-4 and 2-3 in ACC play.

The Eagles were flat-out humiliated, falling by a final score of 47-2, which made it the worst defeat of the Bill O’Brien era.

The most unfortunate part about the loss was that it was a game where BC entirely beat itself, as self-inflicted mistakes were aplenty.

Here are five numbers that tell the story of the game.

15: The Amount of Penalties BC Committed

There is simply no excuse for the amount of penalties the Eagles accrued in Saturday’s loss, and it comes just a week after they committed 10 in a single half against Georgia Tech.

In the first half alone, BC totaled 11 penalties for 94 yards lost, which nearly was the same amount of total offense it generated (109 yards).

The first half saw the Eagles get penalized twice for pass interference, twice for holding, twice for unsportsmanlike conduct, and once for a face mask, illegal touching, roughing the passer, offsides, and illegal formation.

Whether or not the game officials’ decisions were correct — it certainly didn’t seem like they were for some of those calls — the majority of BC’s penalties resulted purely from a lack of discipline, and it hurt the team from capitalizing on some early chances.

"It was tough, especially in the first half,” quarterback Mason McKenzie said. “It felt like we were kind of getting things going, finally, moving the ball well, and then it would just be 15 yards or 10 yards. It’s things that we can’t do. We have to be more disciplined in that area."

5: The Number of Touchdowns Surrendered to Nate Sheppard

It was a career day for the Blue Devils’ sophomore running back, who totaled a mind-blowing five touchdown runs on just 129 scrimmage yards in the win for Duke.

Containing Sheppard was the point of emphasis for BC’s defense entering the week, but the game plan clearly did not prevent him from doing just about anything he wanted on the ground, as he finished the game with the program’s new single-game rushing touchdown record.

With 14 rushing scores on the year, Sheppard also tied Duke’s single-season record, and he gets four more guaranteed opportunities to surpass it.

2: The Amount of Points BC Scored

The Eagles’ two points in the game, which they scored off a blocked PAT that Carter Davis returned from one end of the field to the other, were the fewest Duke has allowed to a conference opponent since a 41-0 victory the Blue Devils captured over North Carolina on Nov. 18, 1989.

Meanwhile, the last time BC failed to score more than two points in a game occurred on Nov. 19, 2022, in a 44-0 road loss to Notre Dame during former head coach Jeff Hafley’s tenure.

The Eagles were coming off a monster offensive performance in which they tallied 500 yards of total offense, including 399 on the ground, but Duke’s pressure up front was too much to overcome, as the Eagles garnered just 213 yards while averaging 3.6 yards per play.

11.7%: BC’s Fourth- and Third-Down Conversion Rates Combined

One of the most difficult areas for the Eagles during Saturday’s loss was sustaining drives, and going 2-for-13 on third down and 0-for-4 on fourth did not help.

The penalties were a contributor to this, as BC kept getting more and more backed up, which made it harder to pick up first downs consistently.

But allowing six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and nine quarterback pressures proved just as costly, as McKenzie had practically zero time to process the field and go through his reads.

47-2: The Final Score, a New College Football 'Scorigami'

Until this game, no college football matchup had ever finished with a 47-2 final score, making it a “scorigami.”

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.