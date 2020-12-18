OL Nate Emer Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College offensive lineman Nate Emer has entered the transfer portal according to sources.

Emer, who will be a graduate student, is originally from Marilla, New York where he played for Iroquois High School. Since coming to Boston College he has played in 18 games, a majority of which came on special teams.

This past season he was the backup guard, losing a position battle with Christian Mahogany who started all 11 games for the Eagles. With Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel, Mahogany and most likely Ben Petrula, it looked like Emer's path to the starting lineup was going to be blocked. The fifth spot, a tackle spot that was filled by Zion Johnson most likely will go someone like Jack Conley or Ozzy Trapilo next season.

There is no talk about where Emer could end up, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up at Fort Collins with his former head coach Steve Addazio. The Rams landed three offensive line transfers from Boston College in the past season (Elijah Johnson, Adam Korutz, and Cam Reddy). But at this point that is only conjecture.

As we have said on the site multiple times, the transfer portal is going to be very active this year more so than in other seasons. With the possibility of transferring without having to sit out a year, players may want to try to maximize their value, and that may mean finding other programs.

Emer is the fourth Eagle to enter the transfer portal joining defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon, wide receiver Justin Bellido, and long snapper Aidan Livingston. The Eagles have already added one player through the portal in safety Jaiden Lars-Woodbey.

