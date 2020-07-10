Report: Elijah Johnson Transfers To Colorado State

Former Boston College offensive lineman Elijah Johnson has apparently transferred to Colorado State according to an article by Kevin Stevens of the Binghamton Sun and Press

In an article on fellow transfer Adam Korutz, Stevens quotes assistant head coach Louis Addazio as saying " So, bringing in Adam, Cam Reddy and Elijah Johnson, merging with the guys we had here and all coming together for one shared goal. Those three guys know the system and they know some of the verbiage so that helps.”

As mentioned above that would be three offensive linemen from the Eagles who transferred to the Rams to be with Steve Addazio. This makes all the sense in the world for the trio. Their path to starting at BC most likely would have been blocked, given that four of the five starting slots are already filled. On top of that, say what you will about Steve Addazio's game management, but he is a top notch producer of offensive line talent. They will all get a chance to work with him one more year, and most likely start. It seems to be a winning situation for all involved.

Elijah Johnson, from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland was a late addition to the Class of 2016. He bursted into the starting lineup as a true freshman, making ten starts at left guard. He was already filled out as a freshman, topping 300 pounds in his first season. But injuries derailed his career at Boston College, as he missed the 2017 and 2018 season due to a knee injury. He returned in 2019 but only played in spot duty for three games, and never started a game. Johnson entered the transfer portal at the end of May.

Johnson joins Reddy/Korutz, along with quarterback Anthony Brown (Oregon) and defensive backs Evan Stewart (URI) and Aaron Gethers (Western Carolina) who all left the program since new head coach Jeff Hafley took over. The Eagles have added have landed four transfers this offseason. Safety Deon Jones (Maryland), QB Phil Jurkovec (Notre Dame) and Chibeueze Onwuka (Buffalo) and WR Jaelen Gill (Ohio State).

