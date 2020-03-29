NCAA Pushes Vote On Transfer Immediate Eligibility To June

One of the biggest non-COVID19 stories this spring involves the eligibility of transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The Notre Dame transfer is in the midst of applying for a waiver to play immediately for the Eagles in 2020. If that waiver is not approved, there is another glimmer of hope, as the NCAA announced earlier this year that they would vote in April to allow anyone to transfer without having to sit out a year.

However, with the sports world ground to a halt, that vote has been pushed back two months according to Jon Rothstein:

In the grand scheme of things this delay isn't a big deal. Whether Jurkovec gets his waiver or not, two months might make a big difference on how the Jeff Hafley and the Eagles progresses next year.

If his waiver is denied and this vote fails, BC would have two choices for the 2020 season. Hafley could look internally for a quarterback, and start someone like Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce, or Daelen Maenard next season. This is something he has expressed he is willing to do. But Jurkovec has the possibility of becoming a program changing quarterback, if he can't play the expectations would change drastically.

Or if he could try and grab another graduate transfer. If this vote is pushed back, the options will be limited. It is highly doubtful that former Boston College QB Anthony Brown would return to the Eagles at this time.

The hope is that Jurkovec will get his waiver, but if he doesn't Boston College will have to wait another two months to find out if he will be playing in 2020.

