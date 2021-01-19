The 2021 NFL Combine has been cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-10. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter who released a statement from the NFL, all workouts will be done on campuses across the country.

Here is a selected quote from the letter:

"Any workouts will take place on individual pro days on college campuses. We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout."

Read more: Tight End Hunter Long Declares For NFL Draft

Linebacker Max Richardson Declares For NFL Draft

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie Declares For NFL Draft

Prospects will still receive "combine invites," and those players will do media interviews with NFL clubs and NFL media. Those interviews will be done virtually according to the release. According to the NFL release, "each club will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct these in-person exams, which will likely be scheduled over a two or three-day period."

On top of all the physical workouts, all meetings between the clubs and the prospects will be done virtually. The school will be in charge of setting up those meetings, which on paper sounds like a virtual pro day.

Currently there are four Boston College players who have announced for the NFL Draft. Tight end Hunter Long, linebackers Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson, along with defensive end Max Roberts have all announced.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com